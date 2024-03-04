wrestling / News
Tony Khan Says AEW World Tag Titles Will Be Vacated, Tournament To Crown New Champions
March 4, 2024
The AEW World Tag Team Titles will be vacated following Sting’s retirement at AEW Revolution, with a tournament to crown new champions. Tony Khan announced during the post-show media scrum that the titles will be vacated and that a tournament will be held to crown new champions.
Khan said that he would talk more about it and have more to reveal later.
Sting and Allin retained the titles against the Young Bucks at Revolution in Sting’s final match.
