wrestling / News

Tony Khan Says AEW World Tag Titles Will Be Vacated, Tournament To Crown New Champions

March 4, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Tony Khan AEW Revolution Image Credit: AEW

The AEW World Tag Team Titles will be vacated following Sting’s retirement at AEW Revolution, with a tournament to crown new champions. Tony Khan announced during the post-show media scrum that the titles will be vacated and that a tournament will be held to crown new champions.

Khan said that he would talk more about it and have more to reveal later.

Sting and Allin retained the titles against the Young Bucks at Revolution in Sting’s final match.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW, Tony Khan, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading