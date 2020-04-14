wrestling / News
Tony Khan Hypes AEW World Title Match For Dynamite As ‘Best Empty Arena Match Ever’
Tony Khan is setting the bar high for the AEW World Championship match on this week’s Dynamite, saying it will go down as “the best empty arena match ever.” The AEW president posted to Twitter on Monday to hype up the match between Jon Moxley and Jake Hager for Moxley’s title, which will air on Wednesday’s episode.
Khan wrote, “The most anticipated match in [AEW Dynamite] history will also be the most brutal & memorable match we’ve put on TV as [Moxley] defends the AEW World Title vs. [Hager] No Holds Barred with [Jim Ross] on the call. I believe this will be known as the best empty arena match ever.”
Dynamite airs Wednesday at 8 PM ET/PT on TNT.
The most anticipated match in #AEWDynamite history will also be the most brutal & memorable match we’ve put on TV as @JonMoxley defends the AEW World Title vs. @RealJakeHager No Holds Barred with @JRsBBQ on the call. I believe this will be known as the best empty arena match ever pic.twitter.com/hHcyzwdAsX
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) April 13, 2020
