wrestling / News
Tony Khan Addresses AEW World Title Situation After Winter Is Coming Draw
December 17, 2021 | Posted by
As previously noted, current AEW World Champion Hangman Page and top challenger Bryan Danielson wrestled to a 60-minute draw on this week’s ‘Winter Is Coming’ edition of AEW Dynamite.
During his weekly appearance on Busted Open Radio, Khan addressed the AEW World title situation, noting that Danielson is still the No. 1 contender (via F4WOnline.com):
“I’ll be honest: I’m excited for what’s coming next between Hangman Page and Bryan Danielson. It’s far from over. And I’ll tell you this: Bryan Danielson is still the no. 1 contender. It’s a rematch I’m very much excited to see.”
AEW’s next television special is the first-ever Battle of the Belts event on January 8.
