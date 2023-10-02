wrestling / News
Tony Khan On Early PPV Buy Estimate, Says AEW WrestleDream Will Be An Annual Event
October 2, 2023 | Posted by
During the media scrum for AEW WrestleDream (via Fightful), AEW CEO Tony Khan said that last night’s show would be the first in a annual tradition for the company. This gives AEW seven regular PPVs a year: Revolution, Double or Nothing, Forbidden Door, All In, All Out, WrestleDream and Full Gear. Khan did not confirm when or where next year’s WrestleDream will take place.
Meanwhile, Khan noted that the show was up from All Out in terms of PPV buys and that they got over 100,000.
More Trending Stories
- Update on Edge Free Agency Status, His Entrance Music & Ring Name
- Jade Cargill in Transparent Body Suit, Maxxine Dupri, Tiffany Stratton Top This Week’s WWE Superstar Instagram Photos
- Jim Ross On Why Triple H’s Creative Involvement Is A Good Thing for WWE
- Jade Cargill Reveals Her Closest Friends While in AEW