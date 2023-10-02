Tony Khan On Early PPV Buy Estimate, Says AEW WrestleDream Will Be An Annual Event

During the media scrum for AEW WrestleDream (via Fightful), AEW CEO Tony Khan said that last night’s show would be the first in a annual tradition for the company. This gives AEW seven regular PPVs a year: Revolution, Double or Nothing, Forbidden Door, All In, All Out, WrestleDream and Full Gear. Khan did not confirm when or where next year’s WrestleDream will take place.

Meanwhile, Khan noted that the show was up from All Out in terms of PPV buys and that they got over 100,000.