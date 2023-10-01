Tony Khan Says AEW WrestleDream Will Honor Antonio Inoki

AEW presents WrestleDream tonight on PPV, and Tony Khan talked about how the event will honor Antonio Inoki. The show takes place from Seattle tonight, and Khan spoke with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated promising a “new era” in AEW.

“When Antonio Inoki passed away, the wrestling world lost a king,” he said. “Mr. Inoki built a legacy and created a kingdom that has touched us all. In doing so, he inspired so many of us to dream up our our visions for what pro wrestling can be.I’m one of the countless dreamers that Mr. Inoki influenced in his remarkable lifetime.”

Khan continued, “Since he passed away exactly one year ago today, I’ve worked to create an event for fans around the world to celebrate his creations–and the fighting spirit that he will forever embody. Tonight in Seattle, we’ll proudly honor Mr. Inoki. The greatest champions and rivalries in the sport will take center stage, and a new era in AEW will begin at WrestleDream.”