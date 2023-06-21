Tony Khan Says AEW Has Some Of Wrestling’s Most Hated Heels Right Now

AEW has no shortage of talent who can draw heat, and Tony Khan praised the heels on the roster in a recent interview. Khan appeared on Busted Open Radio and talked about the crowd reactions to their heels including MJF, Don Callis and others, noting that it’s an example of how the crowd emotionally connects with their characters and stories.

“We have some of the most hated people in pro wrestling right now in AEW, and I think it’s great because we also have some of the most popular people in pro wrestling,” Khan told Dreamer (per Wrestling Inc). “The crowd really connects with a lot of our top stars and it’s great to have a variety of reactions, a variety of emotions throughout the show being expressed. I feel like when you have somebody like Don Callis, or a great champion like MJF, or now somebody who’s associated with a champion in Christian Cage, I believe we’ve got some of the most hated villains in the sport.”

Khan’s appearance was ahead of tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite and Sunday’s AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door PPV.