Tony Khan Could See AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door Going To Overseas Location

The third annual AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door takes place this weekend, and Tony Khan recently reflected on potentially holding it overseas in a future year. This year’s show takes place in New York following last year’s iteration in Toronto and the inaugural show being hosted in Chicago. On the media call to promote the PPV, Khan was asked about potentially holding the show outside of North America and said he’s open to it. You can see highlights below (per Wrestling Inc):

“We’ve taken it international so far to Toronto, but potentially, could we expand out of the continent? I do think so. It’s interesting with the idea of Forbidden Door in Japan. I do think that there’s a great potential to grow the idea, and also as a pay-per-view event, launch other events in Japan in collaboration with New Japan Pro Wrestling outside of the Forbidden Door, which is something I think we’ve really built great excitement, and great business gates for here on the western hemisphere.”

On this year’s gate for the PPV: “We’re poised to top the $1 Million gate mark for a third straight year. Which means every Forbidden Door will have a $1 Million gate, it’s been a great success story. We’re looking to have over 10,000 fans attending at the UBS Arena, it’ll be one of our top shows of the year.”