Tony Khan Says AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door Looks to Have Done Over 100,000 Buys

Tony Khan is happy with the buyrate of AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door based on the early digital numbers. During the post-show media scrum, Khan said that it looks as if the show did over 100,000 buys based on what they know so far.

Tony Khan is happy with the buyrate of AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door based on the early digital numbers. During the post-show media scrum, Khan said that it looks as if the show did over 100,000 buys based on what they know so far.

“The show was a big success,” Khan said (per Fightful). “We had ticket sales of over $1.1 million. I think it will be within literally thousands, just behind Double or Nothing, but right there, both over $1.1 million live ticket sales. The pay-per-view, I said if we hit 100,00 worldwide buys, I would feel it’s a big success and I feel very comfortable now, based on the early digital numbers, saying we did 100,000 buys and more. I feel great about that.”

You can check out our reviews of AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door by Steve Cook here and Thomas Hall here.