Tony Khan Commemorates a Year of AEW in Business, Thanks Fans For AEW’s Success
Tony Khan is celebrating the one-year anniversary of AEW officially being in business and thanked fans for the company’s success. The company has been actively in business for a year as of Monday, which was the one-year anniversary of Double or Nothing 2019. Khan posted to Twitter to commemorate the success of this year’s Double or Nothing and thanked the fans as well as WarnerMedia for supporting them.
Khan also wished WarnerMedia good luck on today’s launch of HBO Max and hyped tonight’s Dynamite:
Thank you all who watched Double or Nothing & made it a huge success 2 years in a row! We’ve officially been in business for 1 year now & we owe it all to great fans supporting us + Kevin Reilly & our partners at WarnerMedia! Good luck on the big #HBOMax launch today, my friends!
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) May 27, 2020
