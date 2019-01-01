Tony Khan is All Elite Wrestling’s President, Cody and Young Bucks Will Be Executive VPs

– Tony Khan’s role in the just-announced All Elite Wrestling has been revealed. The Jacksonville Jaguars co-owner is the new promotion’s president, Pro Wrestling Sheet has confirmed. Matt Jackson, Nick Jackson and Cody will serve as executive vice presidents in the company. The site notes that keeping the All In creative team together was important to the deal coming together.

Khan has been connected to the reports about the new company for weeks. The Khan family’s net worth is estimated at $6.3 billion.

As noted earlier today, the new promotion is holding a free Double or Nothing rally at TIAA Bank Field, the home of the Jaguars, at 5 PM ET on January 8th. More information about the company and their Double or Nothing event will be released then.