Tony Khan Believes All In: Texas Will Be The Greatest Show in AEW History

AEW President Tony Khan has a lot of faith in All In: Texas, as he believes it’ll be the greatest show in AEW history. It happens a week from Saturday, July 12 at Globe Life Field in Arlington.

In an interview with the Rich Eisen Show (via Fightful), he said: “It’s going to be the greatest show in AEW history, I really believe. I can’t wait to go to Arlington, Texas. There is such a great history around Dallas and we’re going to put our stamp on it. It’s our biggest show we’ve ever done in America. I think it’s going to be our best show ever.“