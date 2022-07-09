Tony Khan on Why He Allowed AEW Talents to Appear in John Cena Tribute Videos on WWE Raw

– As previously reported, AEW stars recently appeared via video for the recent edition of WWE Raw celebrating the 20th anniversary of John Cena. During a recent appearance on The Masked Man Show, AEW President & CEO Tony Khan discussed why he agreed to Chris Jericho and Paul Wight appearing in the the tribute videos for Cena, which you can see below (via WrestlingInc.com):

“I heard from WWE directly, they contacted me and asked if I would give them access, give them videos — if I would ask some of the wrestlers in AEW to send in tribute videos for John Cena’s 20th anniversary. I thought that was a very nice thing. It sounded like a nice event, a classy thing, and I have no problem helping out, and that was the kind of thing that, it’s not going to hurt us. And I’m happy to do the right thing and be a good samaritan when it’s called for.”