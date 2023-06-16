Tony Khan Claims He “Always Wanted To Get CM Punk Back”

Speaking recently with Busted Open Radio, AEW’s Tony Khan responded to inquiries about any uncertainty that might have existed regarding CM Punk returning to the promotion after his initial suspension (per Fightful). Khan indicated that Punk might provide more answers at AEW Collision, but also expressed his personal satisfaction that the wrestler was back at AEW. You can find a few highlights from Khan and listen to the full episode below.

On Punk’s return as a positive for AEW: “I think so too. It’s going to be really great to have CM Punk back in Chicago and back in AEW. He’s a huge star and it’s going to be a really exciting night for the fans. We’re trying to build a tradition on Saturday night and bring Saturday night wrestling back. I think CM Punk will be a huge part of that.”

On his reaction to Punk’s reinstatement: “For me, I always wanted to get CM Punk back in the ring and I’m really excited that it’s finally happening tomorrow night. I always wanted to make that happen and I’m glad it’s happening.”