Tony Khan Says It’s Been ‘Amazing’ Working With CMLL, Is Glad To Have Rocky Romero in AEW

Tony Khan has been more than happy with his experience working with CMLL and NJPW. AEW has been working closely with CMLL since the end of 2023, and he spoke about his experience with the company thus far on the AEW Dynasty media call.

“It’s been amazing working CMLL,” Khan said (h/t to Wrestling Inc). “They’re one of the greatest wrestling organizations in the world and it’s been interesting. Salvador, who runs CMLL, has been just great to work with.”

He added, “Rocky [Romero] is an amazing intermediary between these companies and it’s really great having Rocky in AEW, be he’s also a really fair person who’s looking out for the interest of everybody in these things.”