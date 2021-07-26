Tony Khan and AEW EVPs Reportedly Flew To Chicago Yesterday To Film Footage

Bodyslam’s Cassidy Haynes reports that AEW President Tony Khan, along with the AEW EVPs, flew to Chicago on a private jet yesterday to film promotional footage. AEW will be going to the city on the first week of September for Dynamite, Rampage and All Out at the NOW Arena.

The company is looking to make Chicago their #2 market and reportedly wants CM Punk to be there. It was noted that, in regards to the rumors that Punk is in talks to debut for the company, it’s a matter of “When”, not “If”.

AEW is looking at the United Center as a possible venue when they eventually return to Chicago, which is expected to be later this year. AEW previously ran Chicago on the night before Thanksgiving with an episode of Dynamite.

People in AEW is said to be “tight-lipped” about the situation but it’s believed that they were filming promo footage for the United Center. This could be related to Tony Khan’s big announcement about a new event on AEW Dynamite this Wednesday.