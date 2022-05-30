Tony Khan and Jade Cargill Weigh In On Her Using Cody Rhodes’ Old Stage Elevator

During a post-show media scrum after AEW Double or Nothing, AEW CEO Tony Khan and TBS Champion Jade Cargill spoke about Jade getting the elevator previously used for Cody Rhodes’ entrance.

Jade previously claimed the ‘Codyvator’ back in February when Rhodes left the company.

She wrote at the time: “I’ll take the Codyvator with pride and style. Thank you for an unforgettable banging beginning to my career. Forever thankful.”

During the interview, Khan said: “I guess I’m going to keep using it. Will (Washington), you’re costing me several thousand dollars a week. It adds up to like $150,000 a year [laughs]. It’s great, maybe we’ll keep it. It is great. I thought I’d save $3,000 a week, but you’re [Will] pushing me to keep it, but for the pay-per-view, I thought it was…thank you, Champ [Jade].”

Cargill added: “We can call it the Money Lift, if we’re going to call it something.”