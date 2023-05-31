wrestling / News

Tony Khan To Make Announcement About Collision Debut on AEW Dynamite

May 30, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Dynamite Collision Image Credit: AEW

Tony Khan is set to make an announcement about AEW Collision’s debut on this week’s episode of Dynamite. The AEW Twitter account revealed the news on Tuesday, posting:

#AEW CEO & GM @TonyKhan will make an announcement about the debut of #AEWCollision TOMORROW on Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite LIVE from San Diego at 8pm ET/ 7pm CT on @tbsnetwork!

Don’t miss Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite on TBS live TOMORROW!

The updated lineup for the show, which airs Wednesday on TBS, is:

* Chris Jericho and Saraya vs. Adam Cole and Britt Baker
* We’ll hear from Konosuke Takeshita and Don Callis
* Tony Khan makes announcement about AEW Collision’s debut

