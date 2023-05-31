Tony Khan To Make Announcement About Collision Debut on AEW Dynamite

Tony Khan is set to make an announcement about AEW Collision’s debut on this week’s episode of Dynamite. The AEW Twitter account revealed the news on Tuesday, posting:

#AEW CEO & GM @TonyKhan will make an announcement about the debut of #AEWCollision TOMORROW on Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite LIVE from San Diego at 8pm ET/ 7pm CT on @tbsnetwork! Don’t miss Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite on TBS live TOMORROW!

The updated lineup for the show, which airs Wednesday on TBS, is:

* Chris Jericho and Saraya vs. Adam Cole and Britt Baker

* We’ll hear from Konosuke Takeshita and Don Callis

* Tony Khan makes announcement about AEW Collision’s debut