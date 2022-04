Tony Khan Announcement, Matches Announced For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite

Next week’s AEW Dynamite will feature a big announcement from Tony Khan, a Coffin Match and more. AEW announced on tonight’s show that the following matches will take place on next Wednesday’s episode:

* Owen Hart Men’s Tournament Qualifying Match: Kyle O’Reilly vs. Jungle Boy

* Owen Hart Women’s Tournament Qualifying Match: Britt Baker vs. Danielle Kamela

* Coffin Match: Darby Allin vs. Andrade El Idolo

* HOOK vs. TBA

* Tony Khan makes a huge announcement