Tony Khan Announcement, Matches Set For AEW Fight For the Fallen

AEW has another big episode of Dynamite next week in Fight For the Fallen, and the lineup is set. You can check out the updated card below for the show, which will be fourth straight special episode of Dynamite following Road Rager and the two-night Fyter Fest event.

The lineup includes a big announcement from Tony Khan about a new major live event, Nick Gage battling Chris Jericho in a No DQ match as the second “Labor of Jericho,” Santana & Ortiz vs. FTR, and more. The episode airs Wednesday on TNT.

* IWGP United States Championship Match: Lance Archer vs. Hikuleo

* No Disqualification Match: Nick Gage vs. Chris Jericho

* Santana and Ortiz (w/ Konnan) vs. FTR (w/ Tully Blanchard)

* 5-on-5 Elimination Match: Super Elite vs. The Dark Order and Adam Page

* Ricky Starks FTW Championship Celebration

* Christian Cage and Jurassic Express vs. Angelico and Private Party

* Tony Khan announcement