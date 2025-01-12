wrestling / News
Tony Khan Announces 12-Man Tag Bout for AEW Collision: Maximum Carnage
– AEW President and CEO Tony Khan announced a new 12-man tag team match scheduled for this week’s AEW Collision: Maximum Carnage special. The match will feature The Death Riders (Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, and Wheeler Yuta teaming up with The Learning Tree (Chris Jericho, Big Bill, and Bryan Keith) against the team of Cope, FTR, Powerhouse Hobbs, and The Outrunners.
Tony Khan wrote, “This Saturday, Jan 18 8pm ET/7pm CT on TNT + Max Saturday #AEWCollision JonMoxley/@WheelerYuta/@ClaudioCSRO + @IAmJericho/@TheCaZXL/@bountykeith vs @TrueWillieHobbs/@TruthMagnum/@turbofloyd_/@DaxFTR/@CashWheelerFTR/@RatedRCope Maximum Carnage Comes To Collision THIS SATURDAY!”
AEW Collision: Maximum Carnage is scheduled for Thursday, January 16 at the Brady Music Center in Cincinnati, Ohio. The show will air later on TNT on Saturday, January 18 at 8:00 pm EST. Here’s the updated lineu:
* The Death Riders and The Learning Tree vs. Cope, FTR, and The Outrunners
* Texas Death Match: Hangman Page vs. Christopher Daniels
