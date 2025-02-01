– Posting on social media, AEW President and CEO Tony Khan revealed that AEW Dynamite and Collision reached new all-time viewership records for UK viewing on ITV in the UK. According to Khan’s announcement, AEW experienced its best UK ratings run ever in January 2025.

Tony Khan wrote, “According to @ITVSport, this week #AEWDynamite on ITV4 set the all time record: this week AEW Dynamite had our most live viewers ever in the UK! This past month has been our best UK ratings run ever, with the all-time record set this week! Thank you to everyone supporting @AEW!”

He later added, “BOTH of our AEW tv shows #AEWDynamite + #AEWCollision set all-time records for most viewers ever in the UK this week! What an amazing milestone @ITVSport: both Dynamite AND Collision set all-time UK viewership records in the same week!! Thank you fans watching @AEW worldwide!”

You can read Khan’s announcements on AEW’s record UK viewership below:

