Tony Khan Announces AEW Dynamite Return to Jacksonville on August 4

– Video has surfaced from last night’s AEW Dynamite. During an off-air segment, The Acclaimed called out Tony Khan to trash the city of Jacksonville, Florida. Instead, the AEW owner and president praised the city and announced that AEW Dynamite would be returning to Daily’s Place in Jacksonville on August 4. You can see a video of The Acclaimed’s promo and Khan’s announcement below (via Bodyslam.net).

Tony Khan promised that not only would AEW be back in Jacksonville, but The Acclaimed would be there as well. He added, “AEW’s never leaving Jacksonville!”

Last’s night’s edition of Dynamite marked AEW’s last show in Jacksonville for the next six weeks as the promotion will start a live city tour starting next week with Dynamite in Miami, Florida. The show is scheduled for Wednesday, July 7 at the James Knight Center.