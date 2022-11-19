– Ahead of tonight’s AEW Full Gear 2022 event, AEW President & CEO Tony Khan announced that the gate has officially crossed over the $1 million mark. This is the fourth straight AEW pay-per-view to draw over $1 million for the live gate. You can see the announcement tweet from Tony Khan on the live AEW gate below:

“TONIGHT’s #AEWFullGear ppv is officially over a $1 million live gate! It’s the first time Full Gear has ever topped $1 million in tickets! Tonight’s @AEW’s 4th straight ppv over $1 million live gate, 5th time total in 2022 (including Grand Slam). See you TONIGHT for Full Gear!”

Previously, Khan had said the show was nearing a live gate, and now it’s official. AEW Full Gear 2022 is scheduled for later tonight. The event will be held at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. It will be broadcast live on pay-per-view.