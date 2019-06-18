Tony Khan Announces Tag Team Tournament for AEW in the Fall

– AEW President Tony Khan made an appearance on today’s edition The Steve Austin Show, where he spoke to WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin. During the show, Khan stated that one of the things AEW will be focused on will be its tag team division and announced a tag team tournament that will start when the promotion makes its weekly TV debut on TNT later in the fall.

Tony Khan stated the following on a tag team tournament to crown AEW’s inaugural tag team champions in the fall:

“We’re super-focused on it. One of things that we’re going to be focused on and one of the thing’s we’re going to do is establish a great tag team. When we launch our weekly television show in the fall, we’re going to be doing a tag team tournament that’s going to have some of the greatest tag teams matches ever on TV. And we’re going to be starting that, and it’s going to be one of the main focuses on our TV. There’s going to be teams competing to get a first-round bye in that tournament, which is a big deal. And we’ve got some of the best tag teams in all of wrestling competing for our tag team championship coming up in the fall.”

If using the above quotes, please credit The Steve Austin Show, with a h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.