Tony Khan Announces AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door Grossed $6 Million in Tickets & PPV Buys

– AEW President Tony Khan announced on Twitter today that last Sunday’s AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door event brought in $6 million from both ticket sales and pay-per-view buys. That’s based on about $1 million from the ticket sales, and another $5 million from PPV sales. AEW President Tony Khan just announced the following:

“Thank you to everyone, especially wrestling fans around the world, who made last Sunday’s #ForbiddenDoor event a hit, with >$1 million in ticket sales + >$5 million on PPV! We’re back for Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite on @TBSNetwork @ 8pm ET/7pm CT/8pm PT #BloodAndGuts TOMORROW!”

AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door was AEW and New Japan Pro Wrestling’s first jointly promoted event. It was held at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois and broadcast live on pay-per-view.