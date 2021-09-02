Tony Khan Announces Changes to AEW All Out Card Before Dynamite

The card for this weekend’s AEW All Out has undergone a couple of changes, as revealed by Tony Khan. Khan posted to Twitter on Wednesday before tonight’s Dynamite and revealed that due to travel issues, PAC vs. Andrade El Idolo is off the card and instead will take place on an upcoming episode of Rampage.

In addition, the Women’s Casino Battle Royale has been moved from the Buy In pre-show to the main card. No word yet on whether a replacement bout will be booked for the Buy In.

AEW All Out takes place on Sunday and airs live on PPV.