AEW President Tony Khan Announces “Dream Match” For Dynamite

May 3, 2022 | Posted by Ben Kerin
Owen Hart Foundation Cup Qualifying Match Image Credit: AEW

AEW President Tony Khan has announced a “dream match” for Dynamite which airs Wednesday on TBS. The match will be an Owen Hart Foundation Cup Qualifying Match featuring Rey Fenix vs. Dante Martin, taking place in Baltimore, Maryland.

Below is the updated card for Dynamite tomorrow:

* ROH Women’s Champion Deonna Purrazzo vs. ROH Interim Women’s Champion Mercedes Martinez to crown the new undisputed Champion.

* Santana vs. Chris Jericho.

* The Blackpool Combat Club vs. The Butcher & The Blade & Angelico.

* Owen Hart Foundation Cup Qualifying Match: Jeff Hardy vs. Bobby Fish.

* Owen Hart Foundation Cup Qualifying Match: Rey Fenix vs. Dante Martin.

* Wardlow vs. MJF’s next opponent, strongly teased to be W. Morrisey.

