Tony Khan Announces Grand Slam 2022 In New York City
May 11, 2022 | Posted by
Tony Khan announced AEW Grand Slam to the live crowd in attendance after this week’s AEW Dynamite. PWInsider reports that as the AEW ring crew was setting up for Rampage, Khan came out and noted that AEW would see them in a few months for Grand Slam.
Khan did not announce the specific date. The first AEW Grand Slam was the company’s New York City debut and took place on September 22nd, marking AEW’s biggest audience to date.
