Tony Khan Announces New Match For Tonight’s AEW Rampage

AEW President Tony Khan took to Twitter to announce a new match for tonight’s episode of AEW Rampage at the Target Center in Minneapolis. Jade Cargill will be in action as she takes on Santana Garrett. Today marks the one-year anniversary of Cargill signing with AEW. Here’s the updated lineup:

* Lumberjack Match: Matt Hardy vs. Orange Cassidy

* Jungle Boy vs. Bobby Fish

* Jade Cargill vs. Santana Garrett