Tony Khan Announces New Match For Tonight’s AEW Rampage
AEW President Tony Khan took to Twitter to announce a new match for tonight’s episode of AEW Rampage at the Target Center in Minneapolis. Jade Cargill will be in action as she takes on Santana Garrett. Today marks the one-year anniversary of Cargill signing with AEW. Here’s the updated lineup:
* Lumberjack Match: Matt Hardy vs. Orange Cassidy
* Jungle Boy vs. Bobby Fish
* Jade Cargill vs. Santana Garrett
Today’s the 1 year anniversary of @Jade_Cargill signing with @AEW! To celebrate I’ve booked Jade vs. savvy veteran wrestler @SantanaGarrett_ TONIGHT on #AEWRampage! Watching closely will be Jade’s TBS Title quarterfinal opponent @Thee_Red_Velvet seated ringside for Tonight’s bout https://t.co/Rlaokuv8rq pic.twitter.com/uTcCGQscGq
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) November 12, 2021
