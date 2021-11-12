wrestling / News

Tony Khan Announces New Match For Tonight’s AEW Rampage

November 12, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW Rampage

AEW President Tony Khan took to Twitter to announce a new match for tonight’s episode of AEW Rampage at the Target Center in Minneapolis. Jade Cargill will be in action as she takes on Santana Garrett. Today marks the one-year anniversary of Cargill signing with AEW. Here’s the updated lineup:

* Lumberjack Match: Matt Hardy vs. Orange Cassidy
* Jungle Boy vs. Bobby Fish
* Jade Cargill vs. Santana Garrett

