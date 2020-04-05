wrestling / News
Tony Khan Announces New Matches for This Week’s AEW Dynamite, Hikaru Shida vs. Britt Baker Set
– In a post earlier today on Twitter, AEW President Tony Khan confirmed the lineup for this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite on TNT. Cody Rhodes vs. Shawn Spears for the TNT Championship Tournament was previously announced for the show last week.
Just announced for this week’s show, Hikaru Shida will face Britt Baker in a singles match. Also, Lance Archer will be in action again following his in-ring debut and annihilation of Marko Stunt last week. Also, former AEW World champion Chris Jericho will be joining Tony Schiavone on commentary for this week’s show.
As noted, next week’s show on April 15 is scheduled to feature Lance Archer vs. Colt Cabana in another TNT Championship tournament match. Also, Jon Moxley defends his AEW World title against Jake Hager in an Empty Arena No Holds Barred Match. You can read the announcement from Tony Khan below:
3 days to fill out a bracket before Wednesday‘s all-new #AEWDynamite! The #TNTChampionship Tournament opens with @CodyRhodes v. @Perfec10n Shawn Spears, + a BIG @shidahikaru v. @RealBrittBaker match, @LanceHoyt in action & much more + @IAmJericho & @tonyschiavone24 on commentary! https://t.co/JVf0WQboIC
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) April 5, 2020
