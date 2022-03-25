wrestling / News
Tony Khan Announces Pure Title Match for ROH Supercard Of Honor
A new match is set for ROH Supercard of Honor on April 1. AEW president and Ring of Honor owner Tony Khan took to Twitter on Friday to announce that Josh Woods will defend the Pure Championship against Wheeler Yuta on the show.
Here’s the updated ROH Supercard of Honor lineup:
* Undisputed ROH World Title Match: Jonathan Gresham (c) vs. Bandido (c)
* ROH Tag Team Title Match: The Briscoes (Mark & Jay Briscoe) (c) vs. FTR (Cash Wheeler & Dax Harwood)
* ROH Pure Title Match: Josh Woods vs. Wheeler Yuta
* Alex Zayne vs. Sw3rve Strickland
* Lee Moriarty vs. Jay Lethal
You can view Khan’s announcement below.
ROH Supercard of Honor
Next Friday April 1, Dallas Metroplex@ringofhonor Pure Wrestling Champion Josh Woods (@WoodsIsTheGoods) will defend the title vs. one of wrestling’s brightest young stars @WheelerYuta!
Supercard tickets on sale @ https://t.co/g7FvET2sJJ
+ on PPV @FiteTV pic.twitter.com/Mv1nKNX8TY
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) March 25, 2022
