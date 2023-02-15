Tony Khan Announces ROH TV Return Date in March

– Speaking to Sports Illustrated, Tony Khan revealed that Ring of Honor (ROH) will be returning to TV on Thursday March 2. As noted, TV tapings for the new ROH TV show will be held on February 25 and 26. The show will stream on HonorClub.

Tony Khan said on the announcement, “Ring of Honor TV is coming Thursday, March 2 on HonorClub. We’ll have our first tapings on Feb. 25 and 26 at Universal Studios in Orlando, and we’re going to put tickets on sale for the inaugural taping on Thursday. Those will be the first-ever tapings of the new Ring of Honor.”

He continued, “We also have the library on the HonorClub with 20 years of matches. All the Briscoes-FTR matches are available, including Final Battle from December, and those matches are going to stand the test of time in wrestling. Ring of Honor has a tremendous history. We have been able to introduce it with a further reach across the world this past year, and I’m excited to finally introduce weekly Ring of Honor shows.”

TV tapings for the new ROH show will be held at Universal Studios Orlando. Tickets for the first tapings will be going on sale tomorrow.