Tony Khan Announces ROH World Title Match For TV Return

In a post on Twitter, AEW CEO Tony Khan announced an ROH World title match for the promotion’s TV return to Honor Club. Claudio Castagnoli will defend against AR Fox. The episode airs on March 2.

He wrote: “This Thursday, March 2. First ROH tv main event of new era. @ringofhonor World Title Match @ClaudioCSRO vs @ARealFoxx. The New Era of Honor will begin this Thursday with ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli defending the title vs. a man who cost him $100,000 at Christmas, AR Fox!”

The show is being taped in Orlando tonight, and spoilers can be found here.