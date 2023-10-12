wrestling / News
Tony Khan Announces Samoa Joe vs. Willie Mack TV Title Match for AEW Collision
– Tony Khan has announced a new title bout for this weekend’s AEW Collision. ROH World TV Champion Samoa Joe will defend his title against Willie Mack.
AEW Collision airs live on Saturday night at 8:00 pm EST on TNT. The event will be held at the Huntington Center in Toledo, Ohio. Here’s the updated lineup:
* AEW TNT Championship Match: Christian Cage (c) vs. Bryan Danielson
* ROH TV Championship Match: Samoa Joe (c) vs. Willie Mack
This Saturday, 10/14
Toledo, Ohio
Saturday Night #AEWCollision
On @TNTdrama, 8pm ET/7pm CT
ROH World Television Title@SamoaJoe vs @Willie_Mack
Two powerful forces will collide when Samoa Joe makes his 15th defense of the ROH World TV Title vs Willie Mack in Toledo on Saturday! pic.twitter.com/OtBksoEBx2
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) October 12, 2023
