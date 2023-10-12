wrestling / News

Tony Khan Announces Samoa Joe vs. Willie Mack TV Title Match for AEW Collision

October 12, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
AEW Collision - Samoa Joe vs Willie Mack Image Credit: AEW

– Tony Khan has announced a new title bout for this weekend’s AEW Collision. ROH World TV Champion Samoa Joe will defend his title against Willie Mack.

AEW Collision airs live on Saturday night at 8:00 pm EST on TNT. The event will be held at the Huntington Center in Toledo, Ohio. Here’s the updated lineup:

* AEW TNT Championship Match: Christian Cage (c) vs. Bryan Danielson
* ROH TV Championship Match: Samoa Joe (c) vs. Willie Mack

article topics :

AEW, AEW Collision, Samoa Joe, Jeffrey Harris

