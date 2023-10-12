– Tony Khan has announced a new title bout for this weekend’s AEW Collision. ROH World TV Champion Samoa Joe will defend his title against Willie Mack.

AEW Collision airs live on Saturday night at 8:00 pm EST on TNT. The event will be held at the Huntington Center in Toledo, Ohio. Here’s the updated lineup:

* AEW TNT Championship Match: Christian Cage (c) vs. Bryan Danielson

* ROH TV Championship Match: Samoa Joe (c) vs. Willie Mack