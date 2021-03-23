Tony Khan Announces That PAC Has Ankle Injury

– As previously reported, AEW President Tony Khan announced a tag team match for tomorrow’s AEW Dynamite featuring The Young Bucks and Brandon Cutler vs. Laredo Kid, Rey Fenix, and Penta El Zero. Khan later announced in a follow-up tweet Fenix’s tag team partner, PAC, is dealing with an ankle injury he suffered at AEW Revolution this month.

As a result of the injury, PAC has not yet been cleared for action, which is temporarily delaying the tag team title shot for Death Triangle. Khan tweeted, “With @BASTARDPAC recovering from injuring his ankle at Revolution, he’s not yet cleared for the tag title shot with @ReyFenixMx v. @youngbucks, so Death Triangle are bringing back the Lucha Brothers’ original @AEW Trios partner Laredo Kid to get the edge ahead of the title match!”

At AEW Revolution 2021, Rey Fenix won the Casino Tag Team Battle Royal in order to earn a future AEW tag team title shot for him and PAC.