Tony Khan Says Anthony Henry Will Be Welcomed Back To AEW/ROH When He’s Cleared

As As previously reported, AEW released ten wrestlers earlier this week, including The Workhorsemen’s Anthony Henry. Henry, who is out of action with a broken jaw, later issued a statement questioning whether or not he even wanted to continue wrestling. During the media call for ROH Supercard of Honor (via Fightful), Tony Khan reversed course on his decision and said that Henry will be welcomed back to AEW and ROH once he is cleared.

He said: “As an example, one of the things that has come up is Anthony Henry. He’s somebody who’s done great work in ROH. I really like Anthony and his team, The Workhorsemen. Anthony got injured on an independent show. I do think when our wrestlers, there’s a double-edged sword here, when we book independent shows, injuries can happen, and there’s a risk to that, and they can affect the wrestler’s career, and frankly, here in AEW, it changes our plans, or in ROH, it can change our plans when the talent get injured here, and by the same token, it changes our plans when people get injured on the outside. Any time anybody gets injured here, I feel responsible, and when it happens on the independents, it’s a challenging gray area. I’ve had a little bit of time to reflect and think about it. Anthony’s gonna be healing up soon, and I’ve thought about it, and Anthony’s gonna come back to AEW and ROH when he’s cleared, which is gonna be pretty soon, and I think we’ve worked something good out. So I’d like to have Anthony back in AEW/ROH.”

Henry posted to Twitter in response: