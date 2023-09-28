wrestling / News
Tony Khan Apologizes For Technical Issues During Last Night’s AEW Dynamite
September 28, 2023 | Posted by
In an post on Twitter, AEW CEO Tony Khan apologized to fans for the technical issues during last night’s episode of AEW Dynamite.
He wrote: “I apologize for the persistent issues at @TBSNetwork tonight with our #AEWDynamite feed. As I understand, there were issues at TBS with a new operating system; thankfully AEW’s international feeds were unaffected. We’re working now to put a clean feed on TBS West later tonight!”
I apologize for the persistent issues at @TBSNetwork tonight with our #AEWDynamite feed.
As I understand, there were issues at TBS with a new operating system; thankfully AEW's international feeds were unaffected.
We're working now to put a clean feed on TBS West later tonight!
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) September 28, 2023
More Trending Stories
- AEW Plans Reportedly Changed Due to Rey Fenix’s International Title Win
- Backstage Rumor on Possible Matched to be Added to AEW WrestleDream
- Kenny Omega Calls Out Negative Fans Over Jade Cargill Joining WWE, Says Wrestlers Are Supportive
- Arn Anderson Talks His Relationship With Kevin Sullivan, Calls 2 Cold Scorpio A Showman