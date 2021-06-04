Tony Khan Appearance, Matches Set For Next Week’s Impact Wrestling

Tony Khan is heading to the Impact Zone for next week’s episode of Impact Wrestling. Impact has announced that Khan will be on Impact next week to help Scott D’Amore and Don Callis settle the issues between Moose, Sami Callihan, and Kenny Omega.

The company also announced the following matches for the show, which is the final one before Against All Odds:

* Havok joins Against All Odds Knockout Title Match If She Wins: Havok vs. Rosemary

* No Disqualification Match: W. Morrisey vs. Willie Mack