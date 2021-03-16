Tony Khan Appears on AEW Dark: Elevation, Makes Match For Dynamite

Tony Khan appeared on Monday’s debut of AEW Dark: Elevation to make a match for next week’s AEW Dynamite. Khan appeared on the show to book a match between Kenny Omega and Matt Sydal. If Sydal wins, he’ll get an AEW World Championship match against Omega.

This is Khan’s first on-screen appearance as an authority figure on AEW TV; he has previously appeared on Impact Wrestling as part of the company’s crossover with the other promotion. Khan said on Elevation that he didn’t want to appear on camera, but said Omega made him do it because Omega has been avoiding giving Sydal a match despite promising him one.