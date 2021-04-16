Tony Khan Appears During Impact’s Kenny Omega vs. Rich Swann Press Conference (Clip)

Tony Khan made an appearance on Impact Wrestling tonight during the Kenny Omega vs. Rich Swann press conference for their title vs. title match at Impact Rebellion. Tonight’s episode of Impact saw a press conference in which Khan and Jerry Lynn were present along with Scott D’Amore and Rich Swann. During the segment, Khan ensured that either Omega or Swann would appear on both shows if they win the match and that there would be guaranteed winner. Owega and Callis showed up later, entering with a theme song, and Callis took over the press conference to take credit for putting the match together. Omega then cut a promo talking about why he was going to win and putting Swann down. A brawl followed that saw the two get separated.

