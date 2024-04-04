– AEW President and ROH Owner Tony Khan took part in a media call this week for tomorrow’s ROH Supercard of Honor 2024 pay-per-view event. During the media call, The Miami Herald’s Jim Varsallone asked Khan if he had any response to the comments made by CM Punk during The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani earlier this week. During the interview, Punk spoke at length about his time in AEW, his various backstage issues, along with his thoughts on Tony Khan.

Khan said in response to the question on Punk’s recent comments (via Fightful), “I’d prefer not to talk about that. I’d really rather focus on the card and Supercard of Honor, but thanks for asking. I do appreciate you asking, and there’s plenty of interesting things we can talk about here.”

Following a backstage incident at AEW All In: London in August 2023, Tony Khan announced Punk’s termination from AEW. Punk later returned to WWE in November at Survivor Series: WarGames.