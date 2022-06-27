Tony Khan Asked If AEW Will Provide Assistance To Employees With Abortion Costs

Following the Supreme Court of the United States overturning Roe v. Wade, the decision that legalized abortion in the U.S., AEW President Tony Khan was asked if AEW would cover costs for employees that have to travel out of state to receive a legal abortion. Khan said during the AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door post-show media scrum that he didn’t know yet (h/t WrestlingInc).

“Hasn’t come up, I don’t know,” Khan said. “Honestly, since last Friday, we’ve been working on Forbidden Door almost non-stop … that situation’s never come up, so I can’t say.”

Many companies including Disney, Netflix, Dick’s Sporting Goods, and others have announced that they will be covering the costs for employees who have to travel to other states to receive an abortion.

WWE has also yet to comment on their position regarding possibly providing assistance to employees on the abortion issue.