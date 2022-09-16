wrestling / News
Tony Khan Asks Fans About Wrestling Heating Up
Tony Khan says wrestling is hot right now, and has a question for fans about the situation. The AEW President posted to Twitter on Friday to note that the “numbers” — presumably, ratings (for both AEW and WWE) — say the industry is at a hot point, asking fans if they’ve had non-fans asking about the product. He wrote:
“Right now, numbers say wrestling is hot
Many of us lived through a prior wrestling boom or booms, and know some telltale signs
Have you had friends ask you about wrestling lately looking to catch up? Have you gotten questions about wrestling from people who never asked before?”
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) September 16, 2022
