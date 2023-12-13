Tony Khan Weighs In on Athena Returning To AEW Programming

During a media call to promote ROH Final Battle (via Fightful), AEW CEO Tony Khan gave his thoughts on Athena having a more prominent role on AEW TV after mostly staying in ROH. Athena, whose work in ROH has been praised by fans, has said she would like to appear more for AEW.

Khan said: “I’m certainly open to Athena appearing in AEW and other places. I think it’s really great to have somebody who is a great ambassador for the company like Athena. One thing that has been consistent and great about ROH is that Athena has been very much a part of that show and focused on that show. Her work has been one of the strongest things about the show. If Athena is focused on ROH and AEW, that’s great too. With Billie Starkz, you have a great challenger that would be a great champion for ROH, but also somebody people would be excited to see in AEW. Both Billie and Athena offer something to any wrestling company. In reflecting on the year in 2023, I believe Athena’s work on ROH was quite possibly, likely, the strongest and most consistent thing throughout the year and it’s been really nice having that anchor.”