Tony Khan Reflects On Backstage Drama In AEW: ‘Relationships Change’

Tony Khan recently spoke about instances of drama backstage in AEW and talked about his relationships with talent that leave. Khan was a guest on WFAN Daily and during the conversation, he was asked about backstage drama surrounding people like Cody Rhodes and CM Punk leaving AEW and what his take on it is.

“I think that it’s important to remember that every situation is its own unique thing, and that’s true in sports, and teams change,” Khan said. “Relationships change, I’ve had a lot of great relationships with wrestlers and players in sports that have changed. Whether people still play for your team or not doesn’t mean that you don’t still like them.”

And that’s the most important nuanced thing to remember whether it’s wrestling, or football or entertainment or any walk of life, because we’re all professionals. And you know, we all step aside and punch out. And I don’t get much time to punch out, because I’m always doing AEW Wrestling, or NFL, or Premier League, or something… but I — you know, to be honest it’s hard to say.”

AEW Dynamite Grand Slam takes place tonight and airs live on TBS.

