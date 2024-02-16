Tony Khan Reflects On Balancing His Various Roles In & Out Of AEW

Tony Khan has a number of jobs both in and out of AEW, and he recently discussed how he keeps a balance between them. The AEW President is also the Sporting Director of Fulham FC, the Chief Football Strategy Officer for the Jacksonville Jaguars and more, and he talked about his busy workload with the Payne and Pendergast show.

“Every day’s different,” Khan said (h/t to Wrestling Inc). “You’re working in the different sports, you have to devote your attention differently throughout the season, but really there’s no off-season in wrestling. Wrestling’s year-round and there is off seasons to some extent in the NFL and the Premier League, but that’s also scouting time, that’s valuable player personnel time of course, particularly in my role at Fulham as the Sporting Director.”

He continued, “There’s really no time off in anything we do, and I just love working in football and wrestling, it’s great.”