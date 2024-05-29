Tony Khan Praises Becky Lynch, Doesn’t Want To Get Into Contract Tampering

Tony Khan was recently asked about Becky Lynch’s potential free agency and praised the WWE star. As reported, WWE has not yet come to terms with Lynch on a new contract and her deal is set to expire on June 1st. Khan appeared on the Rich Eisen show and was asked about potentially signing free agents, noting that he would be open to it, but demurred when asked about specific names.

“I don’t want to try to tamper and do those things,” Khan told Eisen when asked if he was trying to avoid mentioning specific people (per Fightful). “I try to keep it classy and I really have a reputation for honesty and I really want to be a fair businessman. The wrestling business is a really cutthroat business.”

When Eisen asked if he would be interested in Lynch’s Khan said, “You invoked the tampering word.” He did agree with Eisen’s co-host that she was a big star with a loyal fanbase, noting, “Absolutely. Great star.”

Lynch lost a cage match on Raw against Liv Morgan in a rematch for the WWE Women’s World Championship.