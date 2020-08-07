wrestling / News

AEW News: Tony Khan Says It’s His Best Week Ever, Brandi Rhodes Set For Vickie Guerrero Podcast

August 6, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– Between AEW’s ratings and Fulham FC’s success, Tony Khan is having his best week ever. Khan posted to Twitter to celebrate his good week, as you can see below:

– Vickie Guerrero’s podcast has announced that Brandi Rhodes will be her guest this week:

Vickie Guerrero welcomes AEW’s Brandi Rhodes back to her “Excuse Me” podcast this week to discuss “The AEW Women’s Tag Team Cup Tournament: The Deadly Draw”, Nyla Rose, “The Nightmare Sisters”, and AEW’s new action figures. Listen and subscribe at Spotify, Apple, or your favorite podcast provider.

