AEW News: Tony Khan Says It’s His Best Week Ever, Brandi Rhodes Set For Vickie Guerrero Podcast

– Between AEW’s ratings and Fulham FC’s success, Tony Khan is having his best week ever. Khan posted to Twitter to celebrate his good week, as you can see below:

Thank you everyone who watched #AEWDynamite last night! Thanks to you we were top 5 in the 18-49 demo again + our biggest overall audience since pre-pandemic! With Fulham winning the Play-Offs & back in the Premier League + this Dynamite rating, it’s the best week I’ve ever had. — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) August 6, 2020

