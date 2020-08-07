wrestling / News
AEW News: Tony Khan Says It’s His Best Week Ever, Brandi Rhodes Set For Vickie Guerrero Podcast
– Between AEW’s ratings and Fulham FC’s success, Tony Khan is having his best week ever. Khan posted to Twitter to celebrate his good week, as you can see below:
Thank you everyone who watched #AEWDynamite last night! Thanks to you we were top 5 in the 18-49 demo again + our biggest overall audience since pre-pandemic! With Fulham winning the Play-Offs & back in the Premier League + this Dynamite rating, it’s the best week I’ve ever had.
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) August 6, 2020
– Vickie Guerrero’s podcast has announced that Brandi Rhodes will be her guest this week:
Vickie Guerrero welcomes AEW’s Brandi Rhodes back to her “Excuse Me” podcast this week to discuss “The AEW Women’s Tag Team Cup Tournament: The Deadly Draw”, Nyla Rose, “The Nightmare Sisters”, and AEW’s new action figures. Listen and subscribe at Spotify, Apple, or your favorite podcast provider.
More Trending Stories
- Ruby Riott & Sarah Logan Wanted to Ensure Liv Morgan Felt Welcome in Riott Squad, How Well They Fit as a Group
- Kenny King On 2012 ROH Exit, Not Having Heat With Anyone But Jim Cornette, Being Welcomed Back in 2015
- Update on WWE’s Hopes For an Outdoor Summerslam Venue
- Dany Garcia on Becoming Co-Owner of the XFL With The Rock, What It’s Like to Become Business Partners With Her Ex-Husband