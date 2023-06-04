Tony Khan Helped Design Blackjack Battle Royal At Double Or Nothing

A new Fightful Select report revealed that Tony Khan was directly involved in determining the execution of the Blackjack Battle Royal at the recent AEW Double Or Nothing show. The bout was the latest in Khan’s record of contributing directly to such matches; the owner reportedly helps lay out nearly all the battle royals for AEW. Sources indicate that the match’s conclusion was decided on the evening before the show with input from both Orange Cassidy and Swerve Strickland. The match seemingly has been largely received positively both from within and without AEW. Several talent were not previously aware they would be involved in the match before the announcement, and AEW production had also considered a more traditional Casino Battle Royal before opting to go with the Blackjack Battle Royal instead.