Tony Khan Confirms He’ll Be Booker For Ring Of Honor, Talks Potential ROH Roster Plans

As previously noted, Tony Khan is the new owner of Ring of Honor, and during the media scrum after AEW Revolution, he discussed some of his future plans for ROH. Here are some highlights (via Fightful):

Tony Khan on his purchase of Ring of Honor: “I do have a lot of plans. I was very excited about reaching an agreement. I still plan to make more announcements. I’m still in a preliminary phase and obviously, it’s been a very busy time with AEW and Revolution and all the things going on. I’ll have a lot more to say about it. What am I going to do? There is still a lot of things we need to figure out. The distribution is a great question and what we’re going to do moving forward. It assumes we’re going to do something going forward. I do want to continue the operations for it and do have a lot of plans for it. I do expect to continue the wrestling operations and it’s also a very valuable library we acquired. Distribution, I can’t say anything yet about what it will be and how it’s going to live and exist. I’m very excited, not just about the library and past content, but the opportunities to create more content. Obviously, there are many other revenues streams, merchandising, that will be able to generate, but it creates a lot of opportunities for us. It’s great. For AEW, strategically, I think it’s very good that I also now own Ring of Honor.”

On the possibility of a streaming service deal: “I can’t comment on that. There is a lot of things happening. That would be a great thing. With TNT and TBS, to add a streaming service, that would be wonderful. That’s not all up to me. There is a chance to work with the great media partners we have and hopefully, create something. Now, going back to Ring of Honor, I own a great library and we’ve created hundreds and hundreds of great hours of content and now, on top of that, we’re adding thousands of hours of also great content. It’s a great opportunity. A streaming service would be good, but I can’t say for sure. It’s not 100% in my court.”

On his plans for the ROH roster: “I’m not going to say what I’m going to do with it in terms of the roster going forward, but there is a lot of opportunities, a lot of great wrestlers out there, young wrestlers, and a lot of great wrestlers under contract here and not under contract here. Ring of Honor has an amazing history and I do plan to respect it and I do want to keep it alive. That’s one of the reasons they were excited to work with me, not to put words in their mouth. Joe Koff and all the people at Sinclair, they talked about how respecting the legacy was important and that’s why they were happy to see it end this way.”

On creative plans for ROH: “I am going to be the booker. I will be bringing in young wrestlers and they have a lot of young wrestlers. We’re very successful here and doing very well here. I plan to continue to do very well with it and bringing in wrestlers can that work in Ring of Honor or AEW potentially. For continuity sake, when you bring people in, other wrestling companies that have had multiple promotions under one corporate structure or one person, I don’t think it’s conducive to have people coming into an environment — say somebody would come here from there and the whole thing that’s been going on with them, I might not be behind it.”